Fiduciary Group LLC Has $2.67 Million Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Fiduciary Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,137 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 299 shares during the quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $2,670,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. West Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sage Financial Management Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. 62.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Costco Wholesale news, EVP James C. Klauer sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.53, for a total value of $1,902,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,627 shares in the company, valued at $19,645,622.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Joseph P. Portera sold 3,287 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $445.50, for a total transaction of $1,464,358.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 18,787 shares of company stock valued at $7,549,944. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on COST. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $352.00 to $363.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. boosted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $415.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $415.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $415.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Costco Wholesale presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $420.00.

NASDAQ COST traded up $5.40 during trading on Monday, hitting $455.74. 43,401 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,308,103. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $422.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 1.00. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12-month low of $307.00 and a 12-month high of $460.62. The firm has a market cap of $201.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.33, a P/E/G ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 0.66.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The retailer reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $44.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.82 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.53% and a return on equity of 27.30%. Costco Wholesale’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.89 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 10.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th were issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.71%.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. Its product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D.

