Fiduciary Group LLC Has $21.21 Million Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Fiduciary Group LLC grew its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 122,907 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,065 shares during the quarter. The Walt Disney makes up approximately 2.5% of Fiduciary Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Fiduciary Group LLC’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $21,211,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIS. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 3.3% during the first quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,707 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC increased its holdings in The Walt Disney by 1.0% in the first quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 5,758 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. PAX Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in The Walt Disney by 1.3% in the first quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 4,464 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $824,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its holdings in The Walt Disney by 2.2% in the first quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 2,684 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $495,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Group LLC increased its holdings in The Walt Disney by 9.3% in the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 680 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.27% of the company’s stock.

DIS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wolfe Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $226.00 price objective on shares of The Walt Disney in a report on Thursday, June 10th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on The Walt Disney from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $215.00 to $218.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $202.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Walt Disney currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $208.56.

In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.57, for a total transaction of $1,492,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 42,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,951,613.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 550,570 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.21, for a total transaction of $98,667,649.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 569,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $101,993,966.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 566,970 shares of company stock valued at $101,653,310. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:DIS traded up $0.28 on Monday, hitting $180.42. The stock had a trading volume of 305,171 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,655,826. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market cap of $327.85 billion, a PE ratio of 295.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.20. The Walt Disney Company has a 1 year low of $117.23 and a 1 year high of $203.02. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $177.08.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The entertainment giant reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.23. The Walt Disney had a net margin of 1.77% and a return on equity of 3.78%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.08 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

