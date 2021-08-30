Fiduciary Group LLC Increases Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Fiduciary Group LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 19.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 87,564 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,978 shares during the quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $4,534,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Providence First Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,333,000. Crew Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,164,000. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 42.0% during the second quarter. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. now owns 378,081 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $20,534,000 after buying an additional 111,753 shares during the last quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 21.6% during the first quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 317,425 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $16,522,000 after buying an additional 56,474 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resolute Partners Group grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 25.1% during the first quarter. Resolute Partners Group now owns 87,512 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,554,000 after buying an additional 17,555 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $51.67. 643,164 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,798,958. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.17. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $41.53 and a 12 month high of $56.66.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

