Fiduciary Group LLC Purchases 5,307 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Fiduciary Group LLC grew its position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 3.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 181,021 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,307 shares during the period. Verizon Communications accounts for approximately 1.2% of Fiduciary Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Fiduciary Group LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $10,023,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VZ. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in Verizon Communications by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 35,108 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,042,000 after purchasing an additional 2,865 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its position in Verizon Communications by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 17,500 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $3,400,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares during the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC raised its position in Verizon Communications by 76.2% during the 1st quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 15,341 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $892,000 after purchasing an additional 6,634 shares during the last quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. raised its position in Verizon Communications by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. now owns 26,144 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,520,000 after purchasing an additional 897 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oak Asset Management LLC raised its position in Verizon Communications by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Oak Asset Management LLC now owns 56,058 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $3,260,000 after purchasing an additional 3,821 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.69% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,554 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.57, for a total value of $86,355.78. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 30,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,668,378.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,555 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.90, for a total transaction of $88,479.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,132 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,885,210.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 18,741 shares of company stock worth $1,044,733. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on VZ. Cowen increased their price target on Verizon Communications from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Moffett Nathanson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Verizon Communications in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $57.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Verizon Communications from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Verizon Communications from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.31.

NYSE VZ traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $54.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 287,732 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,345,264. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.83 and a 52 week high of $61.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $226.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.34, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $55.84.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.07. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.05% and a return on equity of 30.00%. The firm had revenue of $33.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.18 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 9th were given a dividend of $0.627 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $2.51 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.57%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.22%.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

