Fiduciary Group LLC Purchases 9,619 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Fiduciary Group LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 409,798 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,619 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up about 2.5% of Fiduciary Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Fiduciary Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $21,412,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VEA. Creative Planning lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 10.1% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 90,324,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,653,523,000 after buying an additional 8,321,334 shares during the last quarter. Betterment LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 9.4% in the first quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 81,099,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,982,773,000 after buying an additional 6,954,095 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.5% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 72,515,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,736,220,000 after buying an additional 3,149,122 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 9.3% in the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 59,350,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,914,700,000 after buying an additional 5,065,967 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.5% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 38,988,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,914,734,000 after buying an additional 1,662,645 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VEA traded up $0.02 on Monday, reaching $52.49. 142,070 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,468,255. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.85. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $39.13 and a 52-week high of $53.43.

