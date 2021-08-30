Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft (FRA:FIE) PT Set at €78.00 by Kepler Capital Markets

Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft (FRA:FIE) has been given a €78.00 ($91.76) price objective by Kepler Capital Markets in a research report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Kepler Capital Markets’ price target points to a potential upside of 19.82% from the company’s current price.

FIE has been the subject of several other research reports. Baader Bank set a €78.00 ($91.76) target price on shares of Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Nord/LB set a €75.00 ($88.24) price target on shares of Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Independent Research set a €74.00 ($87.06) target price on Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Warburg Research set a €74.00 ($87.06) target price on Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €71.43 ($84.03).

Shares of FRA FIE traded down €0.25 ($0.29) during midday trading on Monday, reaching €65.10 ($76.59). 33,019 shares of the stock were exchanged. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is €64.34. Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft has a 52-week low of €65.50 ($77.06) and a 52-week high of €77.50 ($91.18).

Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft engages in the investment in and operation of optical and hearing aid businesses. The company manufactures and sells visual aids and other optical products, including glasses, frames, lenses, sunglasses, contact lenses and accessories, and various merchandise, as well as hearing aids and accessories.

