Fifth Third Bancorp Acquires 1,191 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 0.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 517,443 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,191 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group comprises approximately 0.9% of Fifth Third Bancorp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Fifth Third Bancorp owned 0.05% of UnitedHealth Group worth $207,205,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 18,899,258 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $7,032,097,000 after acquiring an additional 1,040,094 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,431,038 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $5,354,103,000 after acquiring an additional 273,958 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,286,416 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $3,455,197,000 after acquiring an additional 292,492 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,224,802 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $3,432,273,000 after acquiring an additional 366,623 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC increased its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 6,176,737 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $2,516,019,000 after acquiring an additional 43,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.76% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO John F. Rex sold 15,438 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $412.04, for a total value of $6,361,073.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Andrew Witty sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $414.15, for a total value of $2,484,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 102,438 shares of company stock worth $42,706,034. 0.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Stephens lifted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $478.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $440.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Truist boosted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Friday, July 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. UnitedHealth Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $443.74.

Shares of UnitedHealth Group stock traded down $0.46 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $418.30. 1,280,716 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,989,254. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. The company has a market capitalization of $394.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.66, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s 50 day moving average is $412.69. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12 month low of $289.64 and a 12 month high of $431.36.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.43 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $71.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.51 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 22.15% and a net margin of 5.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $7.12 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 18.72 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Investors of record on Monday, September 13th will be paid a $1.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 10th. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is 34.36%.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

