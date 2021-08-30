Fifth Third Bancorp Acquires 12,377 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 4.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 315,316 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,377 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in PayPal were worth $91,908,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PYPL. Sawyer & Company Inc raised its stake in PayPal by 566.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 100 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Permanens Capital L.P. bought a new stake in PayPal in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC raised its stake in PayPal by 218.4% in the 2nd quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 156 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in PayPal in the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in PayPal by 52.7% in the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 171 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.91% of the company’s stock.

Get PayPal alerts:

PYPL stock traded up $10.14 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $288.47. The stock had a trading volume of 14,559,061 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,675,843. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $171.63 and a 52-week high of $310.16. The stock has a market cap of $338.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $287.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.31. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.07% and a net margin of 20.42%. The firm had revenue of $6.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.23, for a total transaction of $2,752,300.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 237,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $65,270,794.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 12,314 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.64, for a total value of $3,431,172.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 80,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,548,106.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 51,314 shares of company stock worth $14,141,623. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating on shares of PayPal in a research note on Monday. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $375.00 price objective on shares of PayPal in a report on Monday, June 28th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on PayPal from $313.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. DA Davidson started coverage on PayPal in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $325.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on PayPal from $300.00 to $322.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-three have given a buy rating to the company. PayPal presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $317.74.

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

Featured Article: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL).

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.