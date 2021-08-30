Fifth Third Bancorp Acquires 15,246 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 2.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 626,008 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 15,246 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp owned about 0.10% of Union Pacific worth $137,678,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in UNP. Factorial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Union Pacific during the first quarter worth about $9,800,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 9.2% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,674,309 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,691,494,000 after purchasing an additional 647,017 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 31.0% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,447,178 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $538,208,000 after purchasing an additional 579,000 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 17.3% in the first quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 3,806,894 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $839,077,000 after purchasing an additional 560,628 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the second quarter worth about $91,091,000. 72.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on UNP shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $226.00 to $231.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $252.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $259.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $260.00 target price on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Union Pacific has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $243.68.

Shares of UNP stock traded down $2.35 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $219.08. 3,457,089 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,767,636. The firm has a market cap of $142.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $220.95. Union Pacific Co. has a 12 month low of $171.50 and a 12 month high of $231.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The railroad operator reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.39 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 28.60% and a return on equity of 37.65%. Union Pacific’s revenue was up 29.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.67 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a $1.07 dividend. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 52.26%.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

