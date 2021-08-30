Fifth Third Bancorp Cuts Stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Fifth Third Bancorp reduced its stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 7.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,057,184 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 85,683 shares during the period. NIKE makes up 0.7% of Fifth Third Bancorp’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Fifth Third Bancorp owned approximately 0.07% of NIKE worth $163,324,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of NIKE by 39.8% during the second quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 246 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC boosted its position in shares of NIKE by 43.9% during the second quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 246 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Eukles Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of NIKE during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NIKE during the second quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new stake in shares of NIKE during the first quarter valued at $40,000. 60.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Matthew Friend sold 9,032 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.20, for a total value of $1,203,062.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Andrew Campion sold 7,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.50, for a total value of $1,221,937.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 403,010 shares of company stock valued at $63,743,181. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NKE traded up $0.45 during trading on Monday, hitting $168.03. 3,534,848 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,303,689. The firm has a market capitalization of $265.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a 50-day moving average of $162.32. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. NIKE, Inc. has a 12-month low of $110.21 and a 12-month high of $174.38.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The footwear maker reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $12.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.02 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 51.41% and a net margin of 12.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 94.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.51) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 30th will be issued a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 27th. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.90%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on NKE shares. Piper Sandler increased their target price on NIKE from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on NIKE from $185.00 to $214.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on NIKE from $168.00 to $213.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. UBS Group increased their target price on NIKE from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Argus increased their target price on NIKE from $174.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $173.06.

NIKE Profile

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

