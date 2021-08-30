Fifth Third Bancorp Cuts Stock Holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Fifth Third Bancorp decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,122,301 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,930 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 1.1% of Fifth Third Bancorp’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Fifth Third Bancorp owned about 0.84% of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF worth $247,411,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 9.2% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 4,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Platform Technology Partners bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $205,000. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 268.8% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 3,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 2,537 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $524,000. Finally, Sonata Capital Group Inc. lifted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sonata Capital Group Inc. now owns 124,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,827,000 after buying an additional 1,056 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IWR traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $82.02. The stock had a trading volume of 1,046,170 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,391,612. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $79.62. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $54.66 and a one year high of $82.41.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

