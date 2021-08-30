Fifth Third Bancorp Cuts Stock Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Fifth Third Bancorp lessened its stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 173,204 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 4,933 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Adobe were worth $101,435,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Adobe in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in Adobe in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Adobe in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 50.0% during the first quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 75 shares of the software company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Adobe alerts:

NASDAQ:ADBE traded up $7.47 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $665.99. The company had a trading volume of 1,326,326 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,238,451. Adobe Inc. has a 1-year low of $420.78 and a 1-year high of $667.67. The company has a market capitalization of $317.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.70, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $615.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.31.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 16th. The software company reported $3.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 35.94% and a net margin of 38.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.45 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 10.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Abhay Parasnis sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $549.00, for a total transaction of $2,196,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,013,795. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Gloria Chen sold 42 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $659.63, for a total value of $27,704.46. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,804,082.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 17,363 shares of company stock valued at $9,907,611. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Guggenheim restated a “hold” rating on shares of Adobe in a research note on Sunday, June 20th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Adobe from $570.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Adobe from $550.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Adobe from $580.00 to $665.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Adobe from $575.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $607.84.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

Featured Article: What are convertible shares?



Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.