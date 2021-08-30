Fifth Third Bancorp Decreases Holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Fifth Third Bancorp lessened its stake in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 10.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 369,600 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 41,674 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp owned about 0.06% of Accenture worth $108,954,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ACN. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Accenture by 4.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,229,508 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $13,323,402,000 after buying an additional 2,060,453 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Accenture by 1,621.1% during the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 608,206 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $168,016,000 after buying an additional 572,868 shares during the last quarter. Pensioenfonds Rail & OV purchased a new stake in Accenture during the second quarter worth about $141,343,000. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Accenture in the second quarter worth about $115,630,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Accenture by 8.9% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,661,031 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,563,860,000 after purchasing an additional 462,911 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.29% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ACN. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Accenture from $305.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Accenture from $301.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Accenture from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Accenture from $308.00 to $364.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Accenture from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. Accenture presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $315.57.

Shares of ACN traded up $1.34 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $337.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 972,525 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,929,016. The firm has a market capitalization of $213.88 billion, a PE ratio of 37.70, a PEG ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.11. Accenture plc has a 52 week low of $210.42 and a 52 week high of $338.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $314.13.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $13.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.81 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 28.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.90 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 8.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th were paid a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 14th. Accenture’s payout ratio is 47.18%.

In other Accenture news, Director Paula A. Price sold 685 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.05, for a total transaction of $201,424.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 3,394 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.44, for a total transaction of $995,935.36. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 24,349 shares in the company, valued at $7,144,970.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 19,993 shares of company stock worth $6,194,020. 0.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Accenture Profile

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following segments: Communications, Media, and Technology; Financial Services; Health and Public Service; Products; Resources; and Other. The Communications, Media, and Technology segment serves communications, media, high-tech, and software and platform companies through acceleration and delivery of digital transformation, development of comprehensive and industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiency and business results.

