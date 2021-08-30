Fifth Third Bancorp Decreases Stock Holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Fifth Third Bancorp trimmed its position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 238,153 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 620 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp owned 0.06% of Broadcom worth $113,561,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Broadcom by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,270,770 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $12,644,366,000 after buying an additional 1,254,432 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of Broadcom by 111.5% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,105,096 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $512,388,000 after buying an additional 582,546 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Broadcom by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,339,683 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,548,477,000 after buying an additional 400,046 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in shares of Broadcom by 223.5% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 542,543 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $251,555,000 after buying an additional 374,843 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Broadcom by 26.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,460,183 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $677,282,000 after buying an additional 302,018 shares during the period. 76.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ AVGO traded up $2.95 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $498.89. 1,928,799 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,850,558. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $477.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $204.68 billion, a PE ratio of 46.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.93. Broadcom Inc. has a 1 year low of $343.48 and a 1 year high of $507.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 2.06.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.43 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $6.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.51 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 19.11% and a return on equity of 41.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.14 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 24.06 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were issued a $3.60 dividend. This represents a $14.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 21st. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is 78.05%.

In related news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 530 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $465.74, for a total value of $246,842.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Broadcom from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Broadcom from $490.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Broadcom from $538.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $575.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Broadcom from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Broadcom has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $495.84.

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise and embedded networking applications.

