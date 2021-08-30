Fifth Third Bancorp Grows Holdings in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 0.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 377,155 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 930 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $92,128,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of salesforce.com by 35.8% in the second quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 163 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co increased its position in shares of salesforce.com by 0.3% in the second quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 14,884 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $3,636,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC increased its position in shares of salesforce.com by 1.2% during the second quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 4,018 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $981,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in salesforce.com by 4.2% during the first quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,212 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aldebaran Financial Inc. boosted its stake in salesforce.com by 0.7% during the first quarter. Aldebaran Financial Inc. now owns 7,564 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,603,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.98% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 7,535 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.00, for a total value of $1,793,330.00. Also, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 5,000 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.60, for a total value of $1,183,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 67,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,900,466.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 657,781 shares of company stock valued at $162,085,360 over the last three months. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

CRM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a $310.00 price objective on salesforce.com in a research note on Thursday. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price objective on salesforce.com from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Societe Generale boosted their price objective on salesforce.com from $290.00 to $321.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on salesforce.com from $200.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on salesforce.com from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. salesforce.com currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $298.92.

Shares of NYSE CRM traded down $1.56 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $264.97. The stock had a trading volume of 5,707,075 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,481,261. The stock has a market capitalization of $245.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.03 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 0.93. salesforce.com, inc. has a fifty-two week low of $201.51 and a fifty-two week high of $284.50. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $247.15.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.56. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 7.15% and a net margin of 9.99%. The firm had revenue of $6.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.44 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

