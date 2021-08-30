Fifth Third Bancorp Grows Stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 4.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,999,025 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 178,353 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for 1.3% of Fifth Third Bancorp’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $299,367,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 215.2% in the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the period. Column Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 424.1% in the second quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the period. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the second quarter valued at about $34,000.

IEFA traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $76.84. The company had a trading volume of 6,085,146 shares. The business has a 50-day moving average of $75.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.72. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $56.55 and a 1 year high of $70.84.

See Also: EV Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.