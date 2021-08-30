Fifth Third Bancorp Has $1.20 Billion Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Fifth Third Bancorp cut its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,788,139 shares of the company’s stock after selling 58,527 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 5.3% of Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Fifth Third Bancorp owned approximately 0.42% of iShares S&P 500 ETF worth $1,198,677,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Asio Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 862.5% during the first quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 154 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $83,000.

Shares of IVV stock traded up $2.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $454.20. 2,422,336 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,322,584. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $320.92 and a 12-month high of $455.09. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $438.84.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

