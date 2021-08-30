Fifth Third Bancorp Has $101.49 Million Position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) by 190.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 372,489 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 244,378 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp owned 0.14% of The Sherwin-Williams worth $101,485,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gradient Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 217.2% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 92 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC grew its holdings in The Sherwin-Williams by 200.0% during the 2nd quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 105 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Tarbox Family Office Inc. grew its holdings in The Sherwin-Williams by 200.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 105 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in The Sherwin-Williams during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Finally, RE Advisers Corp acquired a new stake in The Sherwin-Williams during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. 30.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Justin T. Binns sold 1,744 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.51, for a total value of $483,977.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Allen J. Mistysyn sold 22,749 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.46, for a total transaction of $6,516,678.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 41,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,773,219.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 215,647 shares of company stock worth $62,728,598 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

SHW has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. TheStreet raised shares of The Sherwin-Williams from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Argus lifted their target price on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $263.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $317.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $327.96.

SHW traded up $2.44 during trading on Monday, hitting $305.31. The company had a trading volume of 602,347 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,274,956. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.00, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.08. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a one year low of $218.06 and a one year high of $309.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $287.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.68 by ($0.03). The Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 72.71% and a net margin of 11.05%. The business had revenue of $5.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.39 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $7.10 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 9.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. The Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.86%.

The Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the manufacture and trade of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor covering.

