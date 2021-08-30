Fifth Third Bancorp Has $116.47 Million Position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Fifth Third Bancorp reduced its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,111,834 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 185,219 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp owned 0.36% of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF worth $116,468,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Waldron Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 115,301 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,150,000 after purchasing an additional 5,736 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 201,037 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,087,000 after purchasing an additional 6,325 shares during the last quarter. Aperture Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $2,942,000. ACG Wealth increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. ACG Wealth now owns 142,416 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,596,000 after purchasing an additional 4,751 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 62,109 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,313,000 after purchasing an additional 9,050 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF stock traded up $0.11 during trading on Monday, hitting $51.70. 18,513,628 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,923,914. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $52.73. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $42.29 and a 1-year high of $58.29.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

