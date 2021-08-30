Fifth Third Bancorp Has $135.88 Million Stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Fifth Third Bancorp trimmed its stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 3.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 619,480 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 21,138 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp owned about 0.09% of Honeywell International worth $135,883,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Meristem Family Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 31.5% during the second quarter. Meristem Family Wealth LLC now owns 6,291 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,380,000 after acquiring an additional 1,506 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its stake in Honeywell International by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 176,720 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $38,763,000 after buying an additional 5,565 shares during the last quarter. 17 Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Honeywell International in the 2nd quarter valued at $717,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Honeywell International in the 2nd quarter valued at $887,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its stake in Honeywell International by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 5,020 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.33% of the company’s stock.

In other Honeywell International news, CEO Que Dallara sold 10,759 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.28, for a total value of $2,488,341.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $808,323.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HON stock traded up $0.73 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $231.87. 1,298,666 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,777,085. The stock has a market cap of $160.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $226.71. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52 week low of $156.85 and a 52 week high of $236.86.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The conglomerate reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $8.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.66 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.65% and a return on equity of 29.44%. Honeywell International’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.26 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a $0.93 dividend. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.39%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on HON shares. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $245.00 to $253.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $227.00 to $231.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $245.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $247.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Honeywell International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $231.62.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.

