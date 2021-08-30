Fifth Third Bancorp Has $215.30 Million Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Fifth Third Bancorp cut its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 1.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,179,033 shares of the company’s stock after selling 78,184 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up about 0.9% of Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Fifth Third Bancorp owned about 0.21% of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF worth $215,304,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VEA. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 75.4% in the 2nd quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs now owns 728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Belmont Capital LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 66.3% in the 1st quarter. Belmont Capital LLC now owns 838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 279.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 656 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VEA traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $52.46. The company had a trading volume of 5,764,591 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,451,968. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $51.85. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $39.13 and a fifty-two week high of $53.43.

