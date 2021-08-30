Fifth Third Bancorp Has $74.62 Million Stock Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Fifth Third Bancorp reduced its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 5.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,182,906 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 70,547 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $74,618,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 9.5% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 54,263,728 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,029,544,000 after purchasing an additional 4,703,848 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 12.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,506,146 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,535,666,000 after purchasing an additional 3,114,113 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 25.5% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 18,265,750 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,019,777,000 after purchasing an additional 3,710,698 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 23.5% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 17,769,207 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $992,055,000 after purchasing an additional 3,380,503 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 5.8% during the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 16,562,107 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $924,661,000 after purchasing an additional 905,502 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.17% of the company’s stock.

XOM stock traded down $0.61 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $55.16. The company had a trading volume of 14,040,640 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,605,029. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1 year low of $31.11 and a 1 year high of $64.93. The company has a market cap of $233.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.45. The company’s 50-day moving average is $58.73.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.08. Exxon Mobil had a negative net margin of 6.07% and a positive return on equity of 3.98%. The business had revenue of $67.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.70) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 107.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 4.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.31%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently -1,054.55%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. HSBC cut their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $65.00 to $57.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$48.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $60.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.35.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

