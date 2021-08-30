Fifth Third Bancorp Has $74.73 Million Stock Holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Fifth Third Bancorp trimmed its stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 9.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,381,135 shares of the company’s stock after selling 144,928 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $74,733,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Element Wealth LLC raised its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 3.7% in the second quarter. Element Wealth LLC now owns 5,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 2.9% in the first quarter. Harbor Financial Services LLC now owns 6,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 0.4% in the first quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 48,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,550,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 0.5% during the first quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 42,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,227,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cassia Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 5.2% during the first quarter. Cassia Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.41% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 55,392 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.89, for a total value of $3,095,858.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 170,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,523,823.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Nancy Quan sold 6,625 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.08, for a total value of $378,155.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 176,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,086,093.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 113,580 shares of company stock valued at $6,403,466. Corporate insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

The Coca-Cola stock traded up $0.53 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $56.18. The company had a trading volume of 10,014,549 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,642,131. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The Coca-Cola Company has a 12-month low of $47.30 and a 12-month high of $57.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $55.80. The stock has a market cap of $242.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.63.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.12. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 44.17% and a net margin of 22.19%. The business had revenue of $10.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 40.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. The Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is 86.15%.

KO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their price target on The Coca-Cola from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Truist boosted their price target on The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on The Coca-Cola from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.25.

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

