Fifth Third Bancorp Has $76.81 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Fifth Third Bancorp trimmed its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) by 4.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 382,608 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,543 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp owned about 0.31% of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF worth $76,809,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marietta Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 6.2% in the first quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,486,000 after purchasing an additional 1,106 shares during the period. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 3.8% during the first quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 209,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,878,000 after buying an additional 7,611 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 153.0% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,394,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,991,000 after buying an additional 843,500 shares during the last quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 4.2% during the second quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 27,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,571,000 after buying an additional 1,106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 13.0% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $925,000 after buying an additional 574 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VV traded up $0.97 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $211.84. 154,249 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 244,472. The business has a 50-day moving average of $204.74. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $149.63 and a 1-year high of $212.18.

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

