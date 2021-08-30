Fifth Third Bancorp Increases Stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF)

Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF) by 21.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,439,862 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 254,551 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 100 ETF comprises 1.2% of Fifth Third Bancorp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Fifth Third Bancorp owned approximately 3.63% of iShares S&P 100 ETF worth $282,472,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new position in iShares S&P 100 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in iShares S&P 100 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 97.6% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 76.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter.

OEF stock traded up $1.44 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $208.40. 182,836 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 238,577. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a 52-week low of $148.59 and a 52-week high of $208.75. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $200.90.

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

