Fifth Third Bancorp Increases Stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF) by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 767,827 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 69,572 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp owned 0.82% of Vanguard Extended Market ETF worth $144,804,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 7.6% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,274,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $806,125,000 after buying an additional 301,008 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 2.4% in the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 3,231,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $571,610,000 after buying an additional 76,995 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 840.6% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,317,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,558,000 after buying an additional 1,177,865 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 4.1% in the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,259,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,826,000 after buying an additional 49,973 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 2.7% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,113,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,077,000 after buying an additional 28,957 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF stock traded down $0.18 on Monday, reaching $190.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 783,062 shares, compared to its average volume of 466,845. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 52-week low of $122.45 and a 52-week high of $191.65. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $186.39.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

