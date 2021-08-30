Fifth Third Bancorp Lowers Holdings in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

Fifth Third Bancorp reduced its position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 695,216 shares of the company’s stock after selling 93,820 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp owned about 0.37% of ARK Innovation ETF worth $90,920,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 13.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,719,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,285,826,000 after buying an additional 1,229,356 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 22.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,271,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,503,000 after buying an additional 233,905 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 1.9% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,092,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,808,000 after acquiring an additional 20,039 shares in the last quarter. Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF in the first quarter valued at $126,401,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 12.2% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,003,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,420,000 after acquiring an additional 109,157 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA ARKK traded up $0.76 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $122.79. The company had a trading volume of 2,953,493 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,089,479. ARK Innovation ETF has a 1-year low of $81.33 and a 1-year high of $159.70. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $122.05.

