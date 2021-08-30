Fifth Third Bancorp Lowers Stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Fifth Third Bancorp decreased its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,178,931 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 25,196 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Real Estate ETF makes up 1.4% of Fifth Third Bancorp’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Fifth Third Bancorp owned 0.77% of Vanguard Real Estate ETF worth $323,583,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 197.6% in the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 13,152 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,208,000 after buying an additional 8,733 shares in the last quarter. Human Investing LLC increased its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 10.5% in the first quarter. Human Investing LLC now owns 16,231 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,491,000 after buying an additional 1,542 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 23.3% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,080,359 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $101,652,000 after purchasing an additional 203,897 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 0.7% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,463,137 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $226,264,000 after purchasing an additional 17,429 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Inc. OK grew its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 18.7% during the first quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 111,548 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,247,000 after purchasing an additional 17,564 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VNQ traded up $1.07 during trading on Monday, hitting $108.07. 3,598,845 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,358,115. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 52-week low of $75.46 and a 52-week high of $108.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $105.06.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

