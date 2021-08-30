Fifth Third Bancorp Lowers Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Fifth Third Bancorp lowered its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 1.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 386,297 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,645 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $86,075,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in VTI. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Founders Financial Alliance LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 264.4% during the second quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. Arjuna Capital purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the first quarter valued at about $52,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the first quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Savior LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 26.3% during the first quarter. Savior LLC now owns 303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA VTI traded up $0.88 on Monday, hitting $233.61. The company had a trading volume of 3,181,742 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,921,131. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12-month low of $162.85 and a 12-month high of $233.96. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $226.18.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

