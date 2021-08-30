Fifth Third Bancorp Purchases 15,983 Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) by 2.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 712,808 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,983 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp owned approximately 0.09% of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF worth $82,208,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Key Financial Inc grew its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 1,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. grew its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. now owns 13,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,516,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. R. W. Roge & Company Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. R. W. Roge & Company Inc. now owns 41,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,767,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 6,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $725,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA:AGG traded up $0.13 on Monday, reaching $116.23. 3,706,033 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,865,772. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $115.84. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $113.20 and a twelve month high of $118.87.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

