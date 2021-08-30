Fifth Third Bancorp Raises Holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,152,103 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,296 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF makes up about 1.4% of Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Fifth Third Bancorp owned 0.49% of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF worth $309,605,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJH. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 60.9% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,541,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $921,696,000 after buying an additional 1,340,344 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the second quarter valued at about $336,014,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the first quarter valued at about $239,769,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 8.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,855,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,524,151,000 after purchasing an additional 473,229 shares during the period. Finally, Clark Capital Management Group Inc. lifted its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 6,959.0% in the first quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 458,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,371,000 after purchasing an additional 452,127 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:IJH traded down $0.71 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $275.84. The stock had a trading volume of 896,777 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,261,471. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a twelve month low of $175.98 and a twelve month high of $277.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $268.49.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

