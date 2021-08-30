Fifth Third Bancorp Raises Position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 469,566 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 26,161 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp owned approximately 0.14% of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF worth $74,483,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. S&T Bank boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 3.6% in the first quarter. S&T Bank now owns 1,825 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Fragasso Group Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.9% in the second quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 7,194 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.8% in the first quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 3,822 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $579,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2.2% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 3,569 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $566,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Portfolio Partners LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.0% in the first quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 8,147 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,235,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter.

IWD traded down $0.43 on Monday, reaching $163.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,991,318 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,743,814. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $113.57 and a 1 year high of $163.81. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $159.90.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

