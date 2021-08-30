Fifth Third Bancorp Reduces Holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Fifth Third Bancorp decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 5.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 530,504 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,175 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp owned approximately 0.14% of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF worth $82,117,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Homrich & Berg grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 6.3% during the first quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 2,867,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,809,000 after acquiring an additional 170,311 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,837,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,307,000 after buying an additional 36,298 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 6.8% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,856,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,418,000 after buying an additional 117,543 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,805,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,616,000 after buying an additional 14,465 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $227,354,000.

NYSEARCA VIG traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $162.67. The stock had a trading volume of 832,617 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,353,800. The company’s fifty day moving average is $158.43. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52-week low of $124.14 and a 52-week high of $163.16.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

