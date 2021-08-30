Fifth Third Bancorp Reduces Position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Fifth Third Bancorp trimmed its holdings in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 0.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 513,260 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 3,042 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp owned 0.07% of Danaher worth $137,738,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in Danaher in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its holdings in Danaher by 146.3% in the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 101 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Danaher in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in Danaher by 72.6% in the first quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 126 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Burleson & Company LLC bought a new stake in Danaher in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. 71.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE DHR traded up $7.91 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $327.01. 1,700,667 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,448,425. The stock has a market cap of $233.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.26. Danaher Co. has a twelve month low of $192.51 and a twelve month high of $327.44. The business’s 50 day moving average is $292.72.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The conglomerate reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $7.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.71 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 17.68% and a net margin of 21.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.44 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 9.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Danaher news, SVP Brian W. Ellis sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $291.00, for a total value of $3,492,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Robert S. Lutz sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.40, for a total value of $1,567,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 21,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,629,977. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 52,477 shares of company stock valued at $15,439,958 over the last 90 days. 11.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Benchmark assumed coverage on Danaher in a report on Friday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $330.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Danaher from $280.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Danaher from $285.00 to $304.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Cowen upped their target price on Danaher from $275.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $334.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $310.93.

Danaher Profile

Danaher Corp. operates as a medical company, which designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment offers a range of research tools that scientists use to study the basic building blocks of life, including genes, proteins, metabolites and cells, in order to understand the causes of disease, identify new therapies and test new drugs and vaccines.

