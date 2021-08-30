Fifth Third Bancorp Reduces Position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Fifth Third Bancorp trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 6.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 504,930 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 33,559 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp owned 0.20% of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF worth $137,078,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the second quarter worth about $26,000. TFC Financial Management purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $44,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWF traded up $2.99 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $291.72. 1,113,627 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,372,153. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $204.55 and a 52-week high of $292.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $278.83.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

