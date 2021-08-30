Fifth Third Bancorp Reduces Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Fifth Third Bancorp lessened its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 0.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 431,159 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,714 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp owned about 0.20% of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF worth $102,336,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Abbrea Capital LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 47,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,466,000 after buying an additional 2,554 shares during the last quarter. Keystone Wealth Partners grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Keystone Wealth Partners now owns 58,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,925,000 after purchasing an additional 4,510 shares during the last quarter. Truepoint Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 124.2% in the 2nd quarter. Truepoint Inc. now owns 9,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,239,000 after purchasing an additional 5,225 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 24.3% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 122,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,083,000 after purchasing an additional 23,894 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,265,000.

Shares of VO stock traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $247.62. The company had a trading volume of 428,715 shares, compared to its average volume of 647,610. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $239.59. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $168.17 and a 52-week high of $248.67.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

