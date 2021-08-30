Fifth Third Bancorp Sells 1,298 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Fifth Third Bancorp reduced its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 328,762 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,298 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp owned about 0.16% of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF worth $74,064,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Black Swift Group LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 222.5% in the first quarter. Black Swift Group LLC now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF stock traded down $0.55 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $226.78. The company had a trading volume of 1,274,739 shares, compared to its average volume of 692,195. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $146.88 and a fifty-two week high of $228.87. The company has a fifty day moving average of $222.01.

