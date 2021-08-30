Fifth Third Bancorp Sells 140,482 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Fifth Third Bancorp reduced its position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,333,585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 140,482 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp owned 0.09% of U.S. Bancorp worth $75,974,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 54.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 36,167,368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,000,417,000 after purchasing an additional 12,779,463 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 2.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,438,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,182,720,000 after purchasing an additional 589,802 shares in the last quarter. Davis Selected Advisers raised its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 7.7% in the first quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 18,170,271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,004,998,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296,831 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 22.2% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 12,478,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $690,275,000 after purchasing an additional 2,267,492 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 3.8% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 11,343,445 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $627,402,000 after purchasing an additional 415,910 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of USB stock traded down $1.22 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $57.08. 4,848,358 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,629,076. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $56.70. U.S. Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $34.17 and a fifty-two week high of $62.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $84.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.14.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.14. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.18% and a net margin of 29.83%. The firm had revenue of $5.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 54.90%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on USB shares. Barclays boosted their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Compass Point boosted their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $64.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. U.S. Bancorp has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.37.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

