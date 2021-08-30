Fifth Third Bancorp Sells 164,642 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Fifth Third Bancorp reduced its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 24.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 497,869 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 164,642 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp owned 0.14% of SPDR Gold Shares worth $82,462,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 4.1% in the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 4,045,355 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $647,095,000 after acquiring an additional 160,355 shares during the period. WealthNavi Inc. raised its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 28.0% in the first quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 1,675,654 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $268,038,000 after acquiring an additional 366,601 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the first quarter worth about $212,572,000. Comprehensive Financial Management LLC raised its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 3.7% in the first quarter. Comprehensive Financial Management LLC now owns 1,289,754 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $206,309,000 after acquiring an additional 46,500 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 12.3% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,111,164 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $184,042,000 after acquiring an additional 121,276 shares during the period. 37.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GLD stock traded down $0.84 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $169.35. The company had a trading volume of 3,764,054 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,790,661. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12 month low of $157.13 and a 12 month high of $186.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $167.68.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

