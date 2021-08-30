Fifth Third Bancorp Sells 200,148 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Fifth Third Bancorp cut its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,830,564 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 200,148 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Intel were worth $102,768,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in INTC. Capital International Investors lifted its position in Intel by 6.7% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 99,828,667 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $6,388,865,000 after purchasing an additional 6,279,519 shares during the last quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA lifted its position in Intel by 28.2% during the first quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 23,305,334 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,491,541,000 after purchasing an additional 5,119,765 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. lifted its position in Intel by 55.9% during the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 12,317,475 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $788,325,000 after purchasing an additional 4,415,095 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in Intel by 741.2% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,591,100 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $228,785,000 after purchasing an additional 3,164,204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Matrix Capital Management Company LP bought a new stake in Intel during the first quarter valued at approximately $193,408,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on INTC shares. restated a “hold” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Intel from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Roth Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Intel from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Westpark Capital initiated coverage on shares of Intel in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.56.

Intel stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $53.94. The stock had a trading volume of 14,401,344 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,943,133. The firm has a market cap of $218.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.60. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $54.71. Intel Co. has a one year low of $43.61 and a one year high of $68.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.63.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The chip maker reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $18.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.80 billion. Intel had a net margin of 23.91% and a return on equity of 27.24%. Intel’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.23 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 4.79 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Saturday, August 7th will be paid a $0.3475 dividend. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 5th. Intel’s payout ratio is 26.23%.

About Intel

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

