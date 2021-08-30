Fifth Third Bancorp Sells 20,591 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Fifth Third Bancorp reduced its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,294,868 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 20,591 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp owned about 0.15% of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF worth $124,634,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VWO. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 12.8% during the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,693 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.0% during the second quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 6,619 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 22.2% in the 2nd quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. now owns 78,988 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,290,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oxford Financial Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 70,919 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,691,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VWO traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $51.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,626,405 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,881,042. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $41.53 and a 52 week high of $56.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $52.17.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

