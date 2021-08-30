Fifth Third Bancorp Sells 32,977 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Fifth Third Bancorp reduced its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 3.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,077,982 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,977 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp owned approximately 0.23% of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF worth $78,402,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IVW. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 55.5% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 81.2% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 26,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,641,000 after purchasing an additional 12,069 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $1,139,000. First Interstate Bank raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 394.5% in the 4th quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 13,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $892,000 after purchasing an additional 11,148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 5,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IVW traded up $0.87 during trading on Monday, hitting $78.75. The company had a trading volume of 1,643,608 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,120,383. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a one year low of $54.92 and a one year high of $78.89. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.00.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

