Fifth Third Bancorp Sells 39,459 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Fifth Third Bancorp decreased its position in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 6.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 578,975 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 39,459 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $71,868,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of Medtronic by 8.3% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,795 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. PFG Advisors raised its position in shares of Medtronic by 43.1% during the first quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 9,961 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,177,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Medtronic by 7.7% during the first quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,918 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $581,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Medtronic by 8.4% during the first quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 1,942 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Medtronic by 12.0% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 36,620 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $4,326,000 after buying an additional 3,922 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.22% of the company’s stock.

In other Medtronic news, EVP Sean Salmon sold 28,419 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.08, for a total value of $3,810,419.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,458 shares in the company, valued at $7,301,728.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Karen L. Parkhill sold 605 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.47, for a total transaction of $75,304.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 58,693 shares of company stock valued at $7,720,010 over the last 90 days. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of MDT traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $133.84. 3,525,853 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,427,208. The stock has a market capitalization of $179.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.80. Medtronic plc has a 12-month low of $98.94 and a 12-month high of $135.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $127.99.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $7.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.88 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.85% and a net margin of 12.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th will be issued a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%.

MDT has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Medtronic from $140.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. BTIG Research cut shares of Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Medtronic from $138.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Medtronic from $134.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $142.91.

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.

