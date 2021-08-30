Fifth Third Bancorp Sells 4,205 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Fifth Third Bancorp lessened its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 1.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 322,129 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 4,205 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp owned approximately 0.08% of Thermo Fisher Scientific worth $162,504,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TMO. Good Life Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 536 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,974 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $9,572,000 after purchasing an additional 2,883 shares during the period. Usca Ria LLC increased its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 7,986 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,645,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 23,779 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $10,852,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 65.1% during the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,276 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $582,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.91% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TMO traded up $10.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $558.53. The stock had a trading volume of 870,716 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,618,396. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a one year low of $401.07 and a one year high of $560.70. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $526.97. The company has a market capitalization of $219.74 billion, a PE ratio of 25.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.75.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $5.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.51 by $0.09. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 29.43% and a net margin of 22.47%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.19%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.32%.

In related news, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 572 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $536.54, for a total transaction of $306,900.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $539.05, for a total value of $5,390,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $491.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 12th. SVB Leerink reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Monday, July 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $590.00 to $530.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $520.00 to $555.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $545.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Thermo Fisher Scientific has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $544.71.

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software and services for research, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences Solutions, Analytical Instruments, Specialty Diagnostics, and Laboratory Products and Services.

