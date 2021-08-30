Fifth Third Bancorp Sells 50,103 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Fifth Third Bancorp lowered its stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 3.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,608,658 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 50,103 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Comcast were worth $91,726,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Newton One Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comcast in the second quarter worth $28,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comcast in the first quarter worth $28,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comcast in the first quarter worth $31,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comcast in the first quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Comcast by 240.3% in the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 684 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. 76.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Comcast news, Director Kenneth J. Bacon sold 4,031 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.89, for a total transaction of $229,323.59. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 29,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,682,806.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CMCSA stock traded up $0.31 on Monday, reaching $59.71. The company had a trading volume of 11,854,627 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,302,031. The firm has a market capitalization of $274.05 billion, a PE ratio of 22.28, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Comcast Co. has a one year low of $40.97 and a one year high of $60.12. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.15.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The cable giant reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.17. Comcast had a net margin of 11.44% and a return on equity of 14.15%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 6th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 5th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.31%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company set a $57.55 price target on shares of Comcast and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Comcast from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Pivotal Research upped their price objective on shares of Comcast from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Comcast from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, HSBC upped their price objective on shares of Comcast from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Comcast has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.93.

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

