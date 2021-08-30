FIGS (NYSE:FIGS) Receives Buy Rating from Piper Sandler

FIGS (NYSE:FIGS)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by Piper Sandler in a research note issued on Monday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $45.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 8.72% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently commented on FIGS. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of FIGS in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of FIGS from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on shares of FIGS from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Cowen started coverage on shares of FIGS in a report on Monday, June 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays started coverage on FIGS in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.45.

FIGS stock traded up $1.94 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $41.39. 41,147 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,510,451. FIGS has a twelve month low of $28.25 and a twelve month high of $50.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $40.94.

FIGS (NYSE:FIGS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.05). On average, research analysts forecast that FIGS will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FIGS. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in FIGS in the second quarter worth approximately $87,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in FIGS in the second quarter worth approximately $173,000. Nkcfo LLC purchased a new stake in FIGS in the second quarter worth approximately $175,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in FIGS in the second quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in FIGS in the second quarter valued at approximately $247,000. 1.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About FIGS

FIGS, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer healthcare apparel and lifestyle company in the United States. It designs and sells healthcare apparel and other non-scrub offerings, such as lab coats, under scrubs, outerwear, activewear, loungewear, compression socks footwear, masks, and face shields. The company markets and sells its products through its digital platform comprising website and mobile app.

