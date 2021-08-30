Financial Analysis: PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) & Churchill Capital Corp IV (NYSE:CCIV)

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) and Churchill Capital Corp IV (NYSE:CCIV) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, risk, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for PACCAR and Churchill Capital Corp IV, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PACCAR 1 6 4 1 2.42 Churchill Capital Corp IV 0 0 0 0 N/A

PACCAR currently has a consensus price target of $103.27, indicating a potential upside of 25.62%. Given PACCAR’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe PACCAR is more favorable than Churchill Capital Corp IV.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares PACCAR and Churchill Capital Corp IV’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PACCAR $18.73 billion 1.52 $1.30 billion $3.74 21.98 Churchill Capital Corp IV N/A N/A -$63.47 million N/A N/A

PACCAR has higher revenue and earnings than Churchill Capital Corp IV.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

60.6% of PACCAR shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 9.2% of Churchill Capital Corp IV shares are held by institutional investors. 2.1% of PACCAR shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares PACCAR and Churchill Capital Corp IV’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PACCAR 7.90% 16.52% 6.21% Churchill Capital Corp IV N/A N/A N/A

Summary

PACCAR beats Churchill Capital Corp IV on 10 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

PACCAR Company Profile

PACCAR, Inc. is a global technology company, which engages in the design and manufacture of light, medium, and heavy-duty trucks. It operates through the following segments: Truck, Parts and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs and manufactures heavy, medium, and light duty diesel trucks which are marketed under the Kenworth, Peterbilt, and DAF brands. The Parts segment distributes aftermarket parts for trucks and related commercial vehicles. The Financial Services segment provides finance and leasing products; and services provided to truck customers and dealers. The company was founded by William Pigott Sr. in 1905 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

Churchill Capital Corp IV Company Profile

Churchill Capital Corp IV does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

