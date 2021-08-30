Finnair Oyj (OTCMKTS:FNNNF) Trading Down 5.2%

Finnair Oyj (OTCMKTS:FNNNF)’s share price traded down 5.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $0.76 and last traded at $0.76. 4,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 67% from the average session volume of 12,052 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.81.

Separately, HSBC lowered shares of Finnair Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $0.70 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 19th.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.84.

Finnair Oyj engages in the provision of airport transport and supporting services. It offers flight connections to people travelling between Asian megacities and Europe. The company was founded on November 1, 1923 and is headquartered in Vantaa, Finland.

