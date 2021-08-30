FinTech Evolution Acquisition Group (NYSE:FTEV) Trading 0.5% Higher

FinTech Evolution Acquisition Group (NYSE:FTEV) shares traded up 0.5% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $9.68 and last traded at $9.68. 14,590 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 40% from the average session volume of 24,385 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.63.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.65.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FTEV. ATW Spac Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FinTech Evolution Acquisition Group during the second quarter worth about $96,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of FinTech Evolution Acquisition Group during the second quarter worth about $141,000. Cohanzick Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of FinTech Evolution Acquisition Group during the second quarter worth about $482,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new position in shares of FinTech Evolution Acquisition Group during the second quarter worth about $482,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

FinTech Evolution Acquisition Group, a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

