FintruX Network (FTX) Hits Market Capitalization of $1.13 Million

FintruX Network (CURRENCY:FTX) traded down 3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 30th. One FintruX Network coin can currently be bought for about $0.0119 or 0.00000024 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. FintruX Network has a total market cap of $1.13 million and approximately $1,481.00 worth of FintruX Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, FintruX Network has traded 2.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002050 BTC.
- Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.66 or 0.00052596 BTC.
- Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002999 BTC.
- THETA (THETA) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.88 or 0.00014094 BTC.
- DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.
- DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002051 BTC.
- PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.41 or 0.00052085 BTC.
- Aave (AAVE) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $365.99 or 0.00750253 BTC.
- FTX Token (FTT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.41 or 0.00101279 BTC.
FintruX Network Profile
According to CryptoCompare, “FintruX Network is an Ethereum-based online lending ecosystem aiming to connect borrowers, lenders, and rated service agencies. FTX is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on the FintruX Network. “
FintruX Network Coin Trading
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FintruX Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FintruX Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FintruX Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
